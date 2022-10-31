Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $133.19 million and $554,106.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00017745 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.65935236 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $543,489.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

