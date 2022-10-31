Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 807,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

