HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 22572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Featured Stories
