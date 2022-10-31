HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 22572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

