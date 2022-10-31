HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133.00 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $133.00 million and approximately $752,206.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,350.98 or 1.00045229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04635007 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $758,549.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

