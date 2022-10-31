Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. CareTrust REIT comprises approximately 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.18% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

