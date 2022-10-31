Hill Winds Capital LP Invests $10.43 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. VICI Properties makes up about 5.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 75.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 923.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

