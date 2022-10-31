Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $8.28 Million Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 4.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

