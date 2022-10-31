Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hill Winds Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 106.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $222.24 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.38 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

