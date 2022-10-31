Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

