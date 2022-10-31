Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 29,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,408. The stock has a market cap of $998.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

