Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. Barclays reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 157 ($1.90).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £279.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.17. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12).

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.12%.

(Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.