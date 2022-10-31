Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.
Hologic Price Performance
Shares of HOLX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
