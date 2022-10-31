Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,746,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,388.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

