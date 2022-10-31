Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $185.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.