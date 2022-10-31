Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

