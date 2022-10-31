Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

HON stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 39,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

