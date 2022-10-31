Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.78.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.