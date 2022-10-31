Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.22 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Horizen has a market cap of $162.22 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $13.41 or 0.00065658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00256135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

