Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.04 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.40 or 0.00065715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $162.01 million and $7.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00257579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

