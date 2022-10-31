Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 2.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

