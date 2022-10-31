Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 13,276 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 8.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $26.58 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

