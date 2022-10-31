Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

