Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.59

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 2751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

