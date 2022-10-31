Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

