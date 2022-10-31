Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 135,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,861. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Truist Financial cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

