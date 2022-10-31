Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

