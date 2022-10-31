Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 391,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

