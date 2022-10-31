H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$16.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

