Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

