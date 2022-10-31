Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,663.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

