HUNT Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

