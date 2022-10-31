Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 956.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 887,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 772,430 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

