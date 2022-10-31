Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -493.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

