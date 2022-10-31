ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 3,883 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,670,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

