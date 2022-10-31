ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 8,722 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.