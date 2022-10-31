ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,359,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,561,506 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 12.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.16% of Vodafone Group Public worth $67,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

