ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $875.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $842.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 186.42 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

