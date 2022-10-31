ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $3.15 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $59.05 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $120.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

