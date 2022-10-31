ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.