ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ICON Public worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ICON Public by 15.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICON Public Price Performance
NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,619. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.