ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ICON Public worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ICON Public by 15.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,619. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

