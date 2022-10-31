ICON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $213.09 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

