IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $364.28 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

