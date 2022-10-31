IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 389.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

