Immutable X Price Tops $0.58 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $333.15 million and $25.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
