Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$74.81 and last traded at C$74.77, with a volume of 663916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 10.764951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

