Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.75 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.