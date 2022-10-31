Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 22494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Indiva Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$19.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

