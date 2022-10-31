Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.64

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 241246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.57 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 26.14%.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
