Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,689,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 3,005,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 305.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.