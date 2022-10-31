Injective Protocol Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and approximately $82.00 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00011820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.38 or 0.31260383 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

